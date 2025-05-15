BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
STRATESEC ₪ SECURACOM AND THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
39 views • 4 months ago

GeneralPatton’sGhost - There’s been quite a bit of renewed interest in 9/11 lately. Let’s briefly dive into the topic.


You’ve probably heard about the 🕺🏻🇮🇱. Or the “terrorism clause” in Larry Silverstein’s insurance policy shortly after buying the WTC. Or about the US funding of a young Harvard Grad named “Osama” to fight the soviets. Or the phone calls to a certain 3k ppl to “call out sick” on 9/11.


But have you ever heard of “Stratesec” and “Securacom”?


Source: https://x.com/GeneralpattonS/status/1922692744490725618


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9u4d43 [thanks to http://www.ifar.org/nineeleven/Kocache%20fig2.htm 🖲]


For those who claim they saw the airplanes hitting Twin Towers on 9/11, watch a full video made by Ace Baker debunking the official story, once and for all. There were no planes. 👇👇👇


https://x.com/Intrepidus_Ibe/status/1661480513515954176


𝑴𝑺𝑵𝑩𝑪 𝑮𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑻𝒓𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒃𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝑾𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒚 𝑬𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒔

Scott Galloway, multi-millionaire professor gives dire warning about the decline of American capitalism and wealth inequality.

★ NEW ARTICLE ⬇️

https://www.thelibproj.com/p/wealthy-elite-tells-the-truth-about


The 36 hour security blackout on Sept 8-9 fits right in.


https://x.com/dfafphoenix/status/1922852363267723424


@FBIDirectorKash


@AGPamBondi


@realDonaldTrump


@SecDef


Where’s the justice?

When will ALL corrupt politicians & their horizontal collusion by proxy associates be arrested retroactively? They’ve NEVER BEEN GRANTED IMMUNITY FOR TREASON,felonies or breach of ☮️! obstruction=felony


https://x.com/Jet7772589905/status/1923016484701323672


hANOVER fIST said

on 26 May 2009


Well…I just blew Stupid Reason #9 out of the water, eh?


Let’s repost the verbiage here:


“9. Workmen cutting beams in the wreckage. Conspiracy theorists are for some reason obsessed with the idea that thermite was used in 9/11, in spite of the fact that thermite is used for cutting and welding, and never in demolitions (indeed, it would be practically impossible to set it up). They cite neatly cut beams as evidence of thermite being used, but ignore the fact that beams were neatly cut up by workmen operating after the collapse.”


Wow…I guess if I got all my info from Mark L. from Controlled Demolition, I could rally around that thesis…but it has now proven to be demonstrably false.


I’ll let the boys handle the rest of this asshat’s assertions.


Oh…when did I state that I’m “the smartest guy on the planet?”


Never have, never will…but I do know what conforms to basic physics and basic chemistry, and what doesn’t.


When I see these pictures, I see a clod with ISLAMOFASCISM tattooed across his stupid, huge waterhead.


https://911liarsexposed.blogspot.com/2009/05/proof-of-existence-of-nano-thermite-in.html

Keywords
marvin bushno planesaleister crowleyb-thingmulti pronged attackgelitinstratesecsecuracomthe events of september 11 20019-11 was a movie
