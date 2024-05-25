The large tumor took away her beautiful face, her life had too many misfortunes

Pitiful Animal





May 20, 2024





We received a call asking for help for this girl.

She was found on the street with a giant tumor

She was very hungry because her mouth could not eat.

How could anyone ignore her when she clearly needed help.

The tumor covered the entire left side of her mouth.

We needed to remove her spleen as soon as possible, because she had a nodule that could burst at any moment!!!

It could also be a metastasis in the spleen, but it still needed to be removed in an emergency.

She also had a lot of stagnant stool.

We would share more information after her surgery.

We called her Ruth.

