Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 15





▪️The Ukrainian command in anticipation of an attack on Kupyansk redeploys military equipment and personnel to the left bank of the Oskil River.





Russian units are fighting in the vicinity of Syn’kivka, engaging the enemy's detected positions.





▪️The AFU is preparing to defend at the Makiivka - Terny - Yampolivka line. Russian artillery is striking at the crossings, preventing them from entrenching.





Ukrainian troops are moving reserves from other directions to prevent a breakthrough of the positions on the left bank of the Zherebet’s River.





▪️Wagner PMC groups continue their assault on Paraskoviivka from three directions: from Krasna Hora, Blahodatne and Stupky area.





At the same time, the offensive in the direction of the Bakhmut-Slovyansk highway continues. Russian troops are blocking the enemy's possible retreat routes.





▪️In Bakhmut itself, street fighting continues near the Mariupol cemetery. The supply of the AFU on the Bakhmut- Kostyantynivka section of the highway has been cut off.





The Ukrainian command, in order to avoid encirclement, partially removes troops from their positions and moves them to reserve lines.





▪️In Mar’inka, Russian units advanced towards the tire-repairing plant on Chapayeva Street from the south and towards household outbuildings from the north.





In Krasnohorivka and Pobjeda areas, the Russian Armed Forces dislodged the AFU from the dominant heights, expanding the bridgehead for further offensive.





▪️Ukrainian units shelled the 6th Central City Hospital and the plant administration building with HIMARSs in the Lenin district.





At least 20 residential buildings were damaged and destroyed as a result of the strike in the Budyonny district. Injuries and casualties reported.