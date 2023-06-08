Vertical Farming: Flooding Drains Or Deep Water Culture

🌊💧 Eddy Badrina, the CEO of Eden Green Technology and co-founder of BuzzShift Explains Why we didn't try flooding drains or deep water culture?

Well, here's the thing: we found something even more efficient! she explains. 🤔✨

You see, when it comes to flooding or deep water systems, gravity becomes a challenge. Deep water simply won't flow sideways. 🚫⬅️

But here's the good news! Our solution takes advantage of this knowledge. We've discovered a more effective approach. 💡💪

Deep waters tend to harbor more bacteria due to stagnant conditions. 🦠 However, there's another issue. The nutrient mix remains uneaten due to the weight of the nutrients and water. 🍃🔍

So, unfortunately, deep water systems come with a higher risk of bacteria and pathogens. 🚫🦠 For the sake of food safety, we believe there are better alternatives. 🌱🌿

In conclusion, we've chosen a different path, one that ensures optimal efficiency and minimizes health risks. Stay tuned for more updates and click the link https://bit.ly/42uDKSd to listen the full Episode! 🌟🌍🌿