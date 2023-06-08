Vertical Farming: Flooding Drains Or Deep Water Culture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌊💧 Eddy Badrina, the CEO of Eden Green Technology and co-founder of BuzzShift Explains Why we didn't try flooding drains or deep water culture?
Well, here's the thing: we found something even more efficient! she explains. 🤔✨
You see, when it comes to flooding or deep water systems, gravity becomes a challenge. Deep water simply won't flow sideways. 🚫⬅️
But here's the good news! Our solution takes advantage of this knowledge. We've discovered a more effective approach. 💡💪
Deep waters tend to harbor more bacteria due to stagnant conditions. 🦠 However, there's another issue. The nutrient mix remains uneaten due to the weight of the nutrients and water. 🍃🔍
So, unfortunately, deep water systems come with a higher risk of bacteria and pathogens. 🚫🦠 For the sake of food safety, we believe there are better alternatives. 🌱🌿
In conclusion, we've chosen a different path, one that ensures optimal efficiency and minimizes health risks. Stay tuned for more updates and click the link https://bit.ly/42uDKSd to listen the full Episode! 🌟🌍🌿