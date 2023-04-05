BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case
134 views • 04/05/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsTrialCR_YT

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. All of these were related to his alleged payments of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This took place right as Daniels was ordered in a separate case to pay even more of Trump’s legal fees.

Meanwhile, loopholes are already being found in the charges brought against Trump by Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The case itself could face significant challenges before Trump’s next court date in December.

epoch tvjosh philippcross roadstrump indictment case
