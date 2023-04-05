EPOCH TV | Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Trump Faces 34 Felonies; Loopholes Already Shown in NYC Case
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/TrumpsTrialCR_YT
Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. All of these were related to his alleged payments of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. This took place right as Daniels was ordered in a separate case to pay even more of Trump’s legal fees.
Meanwhile, loopholes are already being found in the charges brought against Trump by Soros-backed District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The case itself could face significant challenges before Trump’s next court date in December.