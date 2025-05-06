BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reason devil targets Christian child with sex is to control soul but God protects & delivers bondage
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
505 followers
82 views • 4 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). The reason why Satan Lucifer targets Christians from their ancestors' fallen angel generational curse attachments & prenatal periods & childhood with sex is for the reason of trying to control their souls to prevent them from carrying out their destinies, but God protects and delivers from bondages. Dr. Myles Munroe at YouTube website “Inspire Today” reminds Christians that they have the authority of Christ to proclaim that we are free from all curses & the devil has no access to us & we have the ability to destroy the devil's kingdom. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

Tags:

 

healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
