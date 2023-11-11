BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BATTLE FOR HUMANITY ...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
115 followers
Follow
1
265 views • 11/11/2023

There is a battle raging for humanity. Dr Carrie Madej reveals how Big Tech collaborates with Big Pharma to introduce new technologies in the coming vaccines, that will alter our DNA and turn us into hybrids. This will end humanity as we know it, and start the process of transhumanism: HUMAN 2.0 The plans are to use vaccines to inject nanotechnology into our bodies and connect us to the Cloud and artificial intelligence. Everybody who has been jabbed has a MAC address injected into their bodies, it`s also in the swabs used to test for `covid`, in other words, they`ve been branded. This will enable corrupt governments and tech giants to control us, without us being aware of it.

