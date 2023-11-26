G.F. Handel - "Israel in Egypt" (Warsaw Philharmonic Ensembles, Jan Willem de Vriend, soloists)

Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall 5.11.2022





Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and Choir

Jan Willem de Vriend – conductor

Ingrida Gápová – soprano

Aneta Kapla-Marszałek – soprano

Rafał Tomkiewicz – countertenor

Michał Prószyński – tenor

Maciej Falkiewicz – baritone

Łukasz Kocur – bass

Bartosz Michałowski – choir director





George Frideric Handel - "Israel in Egypt", HWV 54

(two-part version)





00:00 Intro

00:42 Ouverture

02:31 Now there arose a new King

02:57 And the children of Israel sighed

06:27 Then sent he Moses

06:58 They loathed to drink

08:59 Their land brought forth frogs

11:16 He spake the word

13:11 He gave them hailstones

15:21 He sent a thick darkness

18:48 He smote all the first-born of Egypt

21:18 But as for His people

25:47 He rebuked the Red Sea

28:53 And Israel saw

32:51 Moses and the children of Israel

36:34 The Lord is my strength

40:36 He is my God

43:59 The Lord is a man of war

49:56 The depths have covered them

52:08 Thy right hand

54:25 The enemy said

56:55 Thou didst blow

58:56 Who is like unto Thee

01:00:44 Thou in Thy mercy

01:04:58 The people shall hear

01:12:00 Thou shalt bring them in

01:15:24 The Lord shall reign

01:16:07 For the horse of Pharaoh

01:16:33 The Lord shall reign

01:17:15 And Miriam, the prophetess

01:17:38 Sing ye to the Lord

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 Handel Celebration Concert | The English Concert, Händelfestspielorchester Halle, Howard Arman

https://rumble.com/v3u2ubd-handel-celebration-concert-the-english-concert-hndelfestspielorchester-hall.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 Choir of the Sretensky Monastery - Cherubic Hymn

https://rumble.com/v3qztz1-choir-of-the-sretensky-monastery-cherubic-hymn.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 Our Father - Russian Chamber Choir (Octavist, M. Zlatopolsky)

https://rumble.com/v2egtcw-our-father-russian-chamber-choir-octavist-m.-zlatopolsky.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Praise the Lord O My Soul

https://rumble.com/v2eqqe2-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-praise-the-lord-o-my-soul.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 Lord Have Mercy - Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom, Op. 31; Fervent Supplication - Sergei Rachmaninov

https://rumble.com/v2zg9we-lord-have-mercy-liturgy-of-st.-john-chrysostom-op.-31-fervent-supplication-.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 Rachmaninov - “Bogoroditse Devo” All-Night Vigil (Oktavist, Yuri Vishnyakov)

https://rumble.com/v3fzy16-rachmaninov-bogoroditse-devo-all-night-vigil-oktavist-yuri-vishnyakov.html

🔻

🎙🎵🎶 HYMN OF THE CHERUBIM ~ USSR Ministry of Culture Chamber Choir - Composer Piotr Illitch Tchaikovsky (1840 - 1893)

https://rumble.com/v2ea3ry-hymn-of-the-cherubim-ussr-ministry-of-culture-chamber-choir-composer-piotr-.html

