Grant Stinchfield tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!

"I'm Told By Sources Close To Miles Guo That He Went To The FBI Years Ago To Expose The CCP's Plan To Release The #CCPVirus, And The FBI Did Nothing About It. That Plan, Apparently, Goes Straight To Xi Jinping, Which Is Why Miles Guo Is 'Enemy Number One' To The Chinese Communist Party."
Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) tonight spreading the truth about Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC!
#FreeMilesGuo #NFSC #MOS #DOJ #SEC #IRS #TakeDownTheCCP