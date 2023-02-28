Plasma play

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Created a high voltage plasma toy from flyback transformer out of an old
monitor. We created a special oscillating driver circuit. I think this
one is running about 4000Hz. The biggest problem we had (besides getting
zapped) was the MOSFET overheating.
Anyway, this is what happens when a computer teacher gets bored. :D