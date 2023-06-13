Censorship & The Cost Of Disease

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was removed from YouTube by its Author due to a possible violation of YouTube's Community Guidelines and censorship.
Freedom of speech is being threatened, referenced comments from peer-reviewed journals is not allowed if your message doesn't conform to the panic promotion.
Copy our videos before they are removed and go to
https://www.extremehealthacademy.com/
Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1