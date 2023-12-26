Create New Account
A Russian Pair of Snipers - Operating near Line of Contact - Daily Destroys AFU on approach to Russian positions
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

Teamwork

A sniper pair of the reconnaissance battalion of the Yug Group of Forces, operating near the line of contact, daily destroys the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the approach to the Russian positions.

The sniper and spotter choose a convenient point and are ready to fire. After considering and comparing all the factors that affect the fire, the spotter issues a target designation and the sniper fires to kill. 

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

