Living Exponentially: Rob Usakowski, Landfill Controversy

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen speaks with Rob Usakowski about the history of the St. Clair County Landfill, current complaints from residents who live nearby, what is being done to protect residents in Kimball Township where the landfill is located, and how long until the landfill reaches full capacity and when the landfill will have to be shut down.
