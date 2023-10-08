BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Federal Child Trafficking Pipeline Exposed | THE REAL SOUND OF FREEDOM | Muckraker Report
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
471 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
86 views • 10/08/2023

https://rumble.com/v3mfhq7-federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed-the-real-sound-of-freedom-muckra.html


Every month, thousands of foreign children are trafficked into the United States. They are drugged and smuggled across the US-Mexico border, detained by border patrol, held in top-secret compounds, and finally, escorted across the country. This report exposes the entire processing pipeline with irrefutable video evidence.

Through exclusive footage, whistleblower testimony, and other documentation, Muckraker has exposed how the United States federal government is facilitating the largest child trafficking ring in the world.

👉 Read the full Federal Child Trafficking Article https://www.muckraker.com/articles/federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed/

👉 Support the Muckraker operation by making a one-time contribution https://www.muckraker.com/donate/

👉 Become a Muckraker Premium member https://www.muckraker.com/register/

👉 Follow Muckraker on Twitter https://twitter.com/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/realmuckraker/
👉 Follow Muckraker on Gettr https://gettr.com/user/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Truth https://truthsocial.com/@Realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Gab https://gab.com/realmuckraker
👉 Follow Muckraker on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/realmuckraker/

https://www.muckraker.com/articles/federal-child-trafficking-pipeline-exposed/

Keywords
current eventspoliticsdhssex traffickingfederal child traffickingsouthwest keyborder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy