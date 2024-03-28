Putin's Surprising Response After Biden Calls Russia Leader 'Butcher' For The 2nd Time

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A day after he was called a "butcher" for reportedly the second time in two months by the President of the United States of America, Vladimir Putin issued a strong message. The Russian leader said that Moscow does not have any "unfriendly nations", but only "unfriendly elites" in those nations.