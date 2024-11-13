Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Nukes Will Be Used! Iran Promises Bloodshed—Israel Unimaginable Defeat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter & Larry Johnson: Nuclear Conflict on the Horizon? Iran Warns of Bloodshed, Threatening Unimaginable Defeat for Israel.
Analysts Scott Ritter and Larry Johnson address escalating tensions, with Iran reportedly issuing stark warnings of potential nuclear engagement and bloodshed. The gravity of these threats places Israel in a vulnerable position, facing the possibility of an unprecedented military defeat if the conflict intensifies. This alarming rhetoric highlights the fragility of the situation, pushing the Middle East—and the world—closer to the brink of a crisis that could reshape regional and global security.
