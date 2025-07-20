© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive Deodorant Recall: Over 67,000 Cases Pulled—Check Your Products Now!
The FDA has recalled more than 67,000 cases of popular deodorant brands—including Power Stick—from major retailers like Walmart over contamination concerns. Affected products may cause allergic reactions or skin irritation. Check your product numbers, stop using any listed deodorants, and contact the manufacturer or store for refunds and disposal instructions. Visit the FDA’s recall website for the full list. Stay safe and subscribe for more consumer safety alerts!
