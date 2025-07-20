BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Massive Deodorant Recall: Over 67,000 Cases Pulled—Check Your Products Now!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
76 views • 2 months ago

Massive Deodorant Recall: Over 67,000 Cases Pulled—Check Your Products Now!

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The FDA has recalled more than 67,000 cases of popular deodorant brands—including Power Stick—from major retailers like Walmart over contamination concerns. Affected products may cause allergic reactions or skin irritation. Check your product numbers, stop using any listed deodorants, and contact the manufacturer or store for refunds and disposal instructions. Visit the FDA’s recall website for the full list. Stay safe and subscribe for more consumer safety alerts!

#DeodorantRecall #FDACheck #ConsumerSafety #PowerStick #ProductRecall #WalmartRecall #HealthAlert #RecallNotice

news updatehealth alertfda recallskin irritationproduct safetywalmart recallconsumer safetyproduct recall 2025deodorant recallpower stick recalldeodorant safetydeodorant contaminationrecall listcontaminated deodorantfda warning
