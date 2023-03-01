BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 100: A fellow fighter, who just fled Communist China and arrived in the US, said he found the daily protests very rewarding
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0 view • 03/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p29zqsf632e

2/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 100: A fellow fighter, who just fled Communist China and arrived in the US, said he found the daily protests very rewarding. Regardless of skin colors, races, countries of origins, and social classes, all the Americans we met are very concerned about us. Some of them told us how to protest more effectively and reminded us to be safe.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #CapitolHill #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WeijianShan


2/27/2023 对邪恶说不 第100天：一位刚从墙内来到美国的战友说他觉得每天的抗议都是收获。不同肤色、不同种族、来自不同国家和不同工作阶层的美国人都对我们非常关心。他们中有些人还告诉我们怎样抗议更有效，并提醒我们注意安全

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #国会山 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #单伟建



bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
