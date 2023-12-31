Create New Account
How Christians should respond to PERSECUTION from Biden AND their own Church
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Glenn Beck


Dec 30, 2023


Under the Biden administration, traditionalist Catholics and conservative Christians of all kinds have increasingly become targets of the government. And some churches themselves are also starting to turn on traditionalist Christians. So, how should people of faith respond to this increase in persecution from outside AND within the Church? Glenn speaks with former presidential speechwriters Alex Torres and Joshua Charles, who have co-authored a new book, "Persecuted from Within." They argue that modern-day Christians should learn from those who came before them. And they also discuss the recent removal of Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland by the Pope and how bizarre it is that Joe Biden — our second Catholic president — is targeting Catholics.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDc75z3sIUA

