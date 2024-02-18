© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DHS Whistleblower Aaron Stevenson Exposes The Government For Enabling Child Trafficking.
DHS whistleblower Aaron Stevenson describes the pattern of facts that led him to expose the US Government for enabling child trafficking.
Check out my new film “Police State” to see what the Left is doing to our country – and what we can do to stop it. https://policestatefilm.net