Image of the beast: the US is heading towards a union of church and state

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, May 11, 2024.

Bible prophecy is coming to pass as American politicians, primarily Christian Republican politicians including Anthony Kern and Mark Robinson are NO DIFFERENT than Christian preachers. Christian politicians are speaking like Christians preachers at Christian churches suggesting that Christians need to take a stand against sexual perversions.





The SUNday keeping Protestant churches come from the ‘mother’ church, which is the great whore, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church. That points to Revelation 17:5 which says that the great whore, Babylon, is the MOTHER of HARLOTS. The mother is the Babylonian Roman Catholic church and the harlots that came out of the mother or harlot daughters are the SUNday keeping Protestant churches, which first separated from their mother or the great whore in starting in 1517.





Like their mother Roman Catholic church, the Protestant churches observe false feast days, that originate from their Roman Catholic church ‘mother’, including public weekly SUNday rest and WORSHIP, xmas and easter, to name a few.





In the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is directly linked to the Vatican beast, the government-registered SUNday keeping evangelical and Protestant churches in the US are and will be drawing closer to the US government to make their voices and demands come to pass especially with a more Christian friendly Republican president, Donald Trump.





Thus, the image of the Vatican beast or a reflection of the Vatican beast, which is linked to the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, will be created in the US, the second beast of Rev 13:11-16 as the government-registered SUNday keeping churches in the US are gaining greater influence with the US government.





By having the 501c3 government-registered SUNday keeping churches working hand in hand with the US government under a Trump presidency, the United States will be made in the IMAGE of the Vatican beast. It will reflect the Vatican. Again, in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church works hand in hand with the Vatican beast as per Revelation 17:3, so will the American SUNday keeping churches work hand in hand with the US government, under a Trump presidency, to make the US a Christian nation again.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington