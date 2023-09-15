BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MEGYN KELLY remarks about her interview with PDJT, praises him for his courage.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
226 views • 09/15/2023

MEGYN KELLY remarks about her interview with PDJTAfter her big interview with DJT, Megyn Kelly praises him for having the courage to sit down with her & face tough questions.


“I give him a ton of credit. Could Joe Biden have done that? Could he have done 5 minutes of that?… He couldn’t! And he wouldn’t! And where is the mainstream journalists who would even ask him tough questions. Where are they?!


President Trump didn’t expect me to go easy on him… and yet he came and gave me more time than he had originally agreed to.”


It’s a rare occasion that DJT gets the credit he deserves, especially from someone like MK, but the tides are turning. People are waking up and we need more honest journalists to speak the truth and give credit where it is due.


People need to hear more of this!


https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13844

Keywords
magapresidential candidatedonald j trumptrump 2024return of the kingagenda 47
