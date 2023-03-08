BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Manage Store Display and Keep Track of Large Coin Collection & Supplies #trustedcoins
0 view • 03/08/2023

http://www.trustedancientcoins.com/how-to-manage-coin-collection/amp/ TO SEE ARTICLE TO THIS VIDEO.


For my eBay Store with My Current Inventory:

https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


This is a Guide to staying Organized and getting Maximum Pleasure from Your Collection

Ilya Zlobin of http://www.trustedcoins.com shares with you best practices and tips on how to manage a huge coin inventory. Him being, a dealer, enthusiast and author, he has developed great ideas for keeping track of every single coin.


He has over 14,000 available for sale and they are all accounted for. This is an inside look on how to be a professional coin collector or even a dealer.


Subscribe to his youtube channel and learn advanced trips and tricks about numismatics: https://www.youtube.com/user/trustedancientcoins


There are articles and videos that are only available to his email list where you could get a complete education on the subject.

http://www.list.trustedcoins.com


See all my videos about coins: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYlGs_63e8uNx8jI-IbhE9ry


http://bit.ly/managecollection for the article that gives you links to supplies recommended in the video.


This video is part of Educational Video series about ancient coin collecting:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL3dOqeLcLHYna6jl4_W5brq7ydWkewBdv










lw.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3uPGiGjg7o

Keywords
coin collectingancient coinsroman coinsgreek coinstrustedcoins
