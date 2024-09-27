We ought to obey God rather than men (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 31, 2024.





When you hear the word obey or obedience, what comes to mind? To obey means to comply with the command, direction, or request of (a person or a law), in this case, God and to submit to His authority: God’s authority.





As Christ says in Matthew 28:18: All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth. As true followers of Christ, we ought to obey God Who has all power. Romans 5:19 says: For as by one man's disobedience (that being Adam) many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one (that being Christ) shall many be made righteous.





We are made righteous by following the perfect example of righteousness of Christ through obedience to Christ and His holy written word.





Either we obey the false god of this earth, satan, and sin or transgress against any of God’s holy ten commandments including His 7th day Sabbath commandment or we obey Christ unto righteousness, His righteousness or sinlessness, since He never sinned which means that He never broke any of His holy ten commandments.





As followers of Christ, we ought to obey God rather than men as per Acts 5:29. But are Christians truly obeying God? Or are they obeying their wolves in sheep’s clothing known as priests, pastors and pope?

There are approximately 1.2 billion Catholics who are calling an earthly, sinful, mortal man, the pope, ‘holy father’, which Christ says NOT to do in Matthew 23:9. This is the same office of the pope, where two popes including Nicholas I and Pius V have stated that the pope is God. That’s blasphemy according to John 10:33.





"The Pope and God are the same, so he has all power in Heaven and earth." Pope Pius V, quoted in Barclay, Chapter XXVII, p. 218, "Cities Petrus Bertanous".





Why obey the pope as Roman Catholics are doing? Pope Pius IX, in his "Discorsi" (I., p. 253), said: "The Caesar who now addresses you, and to whom alone are obedience and fidelity due."





Piux IX stated “to whom ALONE are obedience and fidelity due”. NO, mr. pope, our obedience is due unto the LIVING Christian God of the universe, ALONE!





As we are approaching Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven, our faith will be tested through our obedience to Christ and His holy written word as many Christians will lose their lives for their faith in Christ rather than worshiping the Vatican beast, the pope; its image of the government registered SUNday keeping churches linked to the US government or to accept the Vatican beast’s mark, according to Rev 20:4.





We are to obey and worship God and no one else, even to the point of losing our lives as approximately 100 million of God’s people did during the dark and middle ages at the hands of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which points to Daniel 7:25; Revelation 13:7 and Revelation 17:6.





Only God is worthy to be worshipped. Please remember Acts 5:29, We ought to obey God rather than men.





