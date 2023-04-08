Glenn U.S. dollar COLLAPSE is a matter of WHEN…NOT IF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Apr 7, 2023
Are America’s most powerful elite INTENTIONALLY trying to topple the U.S. dollar? In this clip, Glenn is joined by Carol Roth, author of ‘The War on Small Business,’ who explains why that theory is ‘definitely an argument to be made.’ Together, they discuss the steps our leaders in both America and throughout the world are taking to ensure they have control over YOU after the dollar collapses. Plus, Glenn says, ‘It’s a matter of when. It’s not a matter of if, anymore…’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhIL_aQCgR4