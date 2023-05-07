CELEBRITY vaccine side effects and deaths - part 4 (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-



It is getting harder to hide the deadly side effects of these "vaccines"

A number of high profile celebrities or high profile individuals have become very sick or died following vaccination.

But when will the celebrities speak out, or are Pfizers pockets too deep, and does protecting their wealth matter more?





