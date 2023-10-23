BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israel publishes Footage of their Ongoing Operation to Level Gaza to the Ground - Gaza Genocide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
52 views • 10/23/2023

 Israel publishes footage of their ongoning operation to level Gaza with the ground.

Or targeting Hamas as they call it...

Adding:

Israeli Forces Spokesperson said that the IDF entered the Gaza Strip at night to "eliminate militants and search for hostages"

Adding new estimates:

Palestinian Health Ministry: The number of victims of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip has reached 5,087, including 2,055 children, 1,119 women and 217 elderly people. Also, 15,273 citizens were injured to varying degrees.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
