The fact that Zelensky doesn't want to have an election tells me that he is extremely unpopular and that's why he wants to continue the war. That's pretty evil!

- NSW member of Parliament John Ruddick

Leaked files reveal Boris Johnson held a secret meeting with billionaire Peter Thiel, co-founder of the controversial data firm Palantir, a year before the company was handed a central role in the UK’s pandemic response.

A month after entering No 10, Johnson and adviser Dominic Cummings met Thiel in Downing Street on 28 August 2019. The hour-long meeting was marked “private” and never appeared on the government’s official log, raising questions of a ministerial code breach.

The hidden meeting underlines how Johnson quietly opened the door for Thiel and Palantir while keeping the public in the dark.