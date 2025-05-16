BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Out Of The Ashes: NEW LIFE | Sarah Cox of Mustard Seed Market & Rustic Grains
What do you do when you lose everything in a fire and have to start over from the ashes? Sarah and Daniel Cox of Rustic Grains and Mustard Seed Market had to do just that- but with a "mustard seed of faith", they have birthed something incredible! An incredible craft/artisan market in Ohio that takes place 5 times a year, with the mission of building community and spreading the love of Jesus. What they have created is nothing short of inspiring! Listen to their story!


The Resistance Chicks General Store will be IN PERSON at the Summer June 6-8th event in Highland County, OH and hope to also attend the Fall, Autumn and Winter events as well! Read More: Connect with Sarah and Mustard Seed Market: https://www.resistancechicks.com/mustard-seed-market-sarah-cox/

organiccraftsshop localinspiringtrade showrustic grainscraft fairtrade marketmustard seed market
