Out Of The Ashes: NEW LIFE | Sarah Cox of Mustard Seed Market & Rustic Grains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What do you do when you lose everything in a fire and have to start over from the ashes? Sarah and Daniel Cox of Rustic Grains and Mustard Seed Market had to do just that- but with a "mustard seed of faith", they have birthed something incredible! An incredible craft/artisan market in Ohio that takes place 5 times a year, with the mission of building community and spreading the love of Jesus. What they have created is nothing short of inspiring! Listen to their story!
The Resistance Chicks General Store will be IN PERSON at the Summer June 6-8th event in Highland County, OH and hope to also attend the Fall, Autumn and Winter events as well! Read More: Connect with Sarah and Mustard Seed Market: https://www.resistancechicks.com/mustard-seed-market-sarah-cox/