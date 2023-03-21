Pastors,Elders Did you tell your People the Vaccines are Experimental?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't want to believe you are cowards & hirelings, but what else is there to conclude if you knew something was wrong and said nothing? Were you too lazy to research the subject? After all only lives were at stake.
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/extraordinary-change-labor-data-reveals-shocking-drop-workplace-attendance-following-vax