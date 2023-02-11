BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
People are Dying from the CV19 Vax & It’s Preventable – Dr. Pierre Kory
Ezekiel34
261 views • 02/11/2023

Mirrored from

Greg Hunter's USA WATCHDOG

All rights to USA Watchdog

Published Feb 11th, 2023
https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/ 
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Pierre Kory, one of the top pulmonary and Covid Critical Care experts on the planet, who is co-founder of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (flccc.net) and author of the upcoming book “The War on Ivermectin” for 2.7.23.

All links for Dr. Kory are on USAWatchdog.com: https://usawatchdog.com/ 


globalistcullingvaxelderlypfizercontrol freaksde-populationmrnaezek34tierney
