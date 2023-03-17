BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
**MUST SEE**YOUR MONEY is insured with CBDC. This is how the switch happens
Yep. So when it shuts down for however long, when it comes back up, the new money will be CBDC guys. And you can either accept it and create a digital you, or you can decline. We could ALL deck me and start tht new economy everyone talks about? But either way guys, CBDC started in the COVID relief packages. It just hadn't made it down to us yet. Big banks and big biz were already using it. So, here it is y'all. It's DDay. All this mouth about preparing... Well, heres the chance to make it so. Why do I think I'm gonna see all these "prepped" on CBDC? How many people are going to walk away? But make no mistake, the odds and probability of this being true are almost certain. Stage is set. It's all there. They just have to do it..  it's about that time it looks like  Hit meeeee! [email protected]

