DOLLHOUSE DIDDY VICTIM AND WITNESS REVEAL🎙 WHO'S GOING TO JAIL NEXT ON THE TAPES

Diddy court witness Courtney Burgess and Accuser Adria English returns to the Lionel B Show and reveals more shocking information. They expose Diddy secret tunnels, Where is Ava Baroni Combs, and Oprah being on the tapes.





tags(ignore)

Diddy Tapes, Courtney Burgess, Adria English, Oprah Tapes, Diddy Tunnels, Diddy Secret Tunnels, Ava Baroni Combs, Diddy News, Diddy Updates, Diddy Celebrity Tapes





#Diddy #Oprah





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFwcwcxJKY1BllPm_ubzXKA/join





Follow My Other Channel: https://youtube.com/lionelbstories





Follow me on Instagram: https://instagram.com/OfficialLionelB





Subscribe To The Lionel B Show Podcast On Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4L9fwKD7vSHvrUDAJvXynp





Listen to The Lionel B Show Pandora Playlists: https://www.pandora.com/curator/lionel-b-show/CU:2814749767107994220





Subscribe To My Channel:

http://bit.ly/2URDoDu

















#thelionelbshow





Donate to this channel: https://cash.me/$LionelDiamond





Disclaimer - Excerpts from books, blogs, social media, and public figures protected by Fair Use Clause of the Copyright Act which states - Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phono-records or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, COMMENT, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGn7u0yAZYM