SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 5 w/ Nick White [Trailer]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Freedom isn't free -- not even close.
I'm deeply honored to be joined in-studio today -- by the one-and-only, Nick White (Facebook: @Stacks Rackham // Twitter: Dan_Crenshaw_).
Nick is a US Army veteran, a martial artist, a father, a freedom advocate, a free-thinker, and put quite simply: an all around bad-ass, charismatic dude who has a great way of boldly telling things like they are while being able to back that shit up.
Dude knows a lot of things about a lot of things.
From his orgin story about how and why he joined the armed forces -- to the maddening state of elements of today's world -- to health and wellness -- to his relationship with God -- and much, much more...
This was a fun one for sure. Awesome energy in this episode!
Enjoy!
SouledOut.TV
Watch full Season 10 Episodes of the Souled Out Podcast w/ Jo Bradley plus get access to even more exclusive / members-only content for only $3.69/mo ($36.99/yr)