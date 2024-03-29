JOHN LENNON & CHUCK BERRY'S DUET WAS DESTROYED 🫣 BY YOKO ONO'S SCREAMING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VfB didn't want to waste your Good Friday morning with just nonsense; hopefully, you had communion with us on Coach Dave's show at
😇🏈
So let's get to some inside baseball as VfB throws you a curve ball you never saw coming ⚾
VfB has touched Yoko Ono's tree 🌳
No bloody kidding ✅
Let's see how much moar will be forthcoming 😁
This footage was taken from the 1972 Mike Douglas Show & farmyard stock footage reels.
Special thanks to John Lennon, Chuck Berry, Marthin and That 90’s Kid_Erbi
#johnlennon
#chuckberry
#yokoono
#screaming
#goats
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz_SPin9Iqg
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail:
https://makeagif.com/gif/john-lennon-chuck-berrys-duet-was-destroyed-by-yoko-onos-screaming-Ic1G2M
Here's a much better tune from the parallel universe:
The Day Will Come, by HIRAETH 🤍/
https://odysee.com/@HiraethMusic:6/the-day-will-come:6
Anons habs been waiting: 🫥
FreddieTogaStyle
this genre of music was made for performers who can't sing. Sounds like he has a chicken bone stuck in his throat...utter garbage
VodkaForumWeekend
How did they know my name
VocalBudgetTemple
I met Yoko's sister once... Oh Yes
VocalBudgetTemple
⮡ FreddieTogaStyle
and whom do you reccomend?
MaestroHappyParker
⮡ VocalBudgetTemple
that made me spit my drink out
AndreaHawaiiCompany
Wtf
DeclareHawaiiContact
"Art"
WatchTotemNinja
Where was Ike Turner when you needed him?