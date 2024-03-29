BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JOHN LENNON & CHUCK BERRY'S DUET WAS DESTROYED 🫣 BY YOKO ONO'S SCREAMING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
324 views • 03/29/2024

VfB didn't want to waste your Good Friday morning with just nonsense; hopefully, you had communion with us on Coach Dave's show at

https://coachdavelive.com

 😇🏈


So let's get to some inside baseball as VfB throws you a curve ball you never saw coming ⚾


VfB has touched Yoko Ono's tree 🌳


No bloody kidding ✅


Let's see how much moar will be forthcoming 😁


This footage was taken from the 1972 Mike Douglas Show & farmyard stock footage reels.

Special thanks to John Lennon, Chuck Berry, Marthin and That 90’s Kid_Erbi

#johnlennon

#chuckberry

#yokoono

#screaming

#goats


Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz_SPin9Iqg


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail:

https://makeagif.com/gif/john-lennon-chuck-berrys-duet-was-destroyed-by-yoko-onos-screaming-Ic1G2M


Here's a much better tune from the parallel universe:


The Day Will Come, by HIRAETH 🤍/


https://odysee.com/@HiraethMusic:6/the-day-will-come:6


Anons habs been waiting: 🫥


FreddieTogaStyle

this genre of music was made for performers who can't sing. Sounds like he has a chicken bone stuck in his throat...utter garbage


VodkaForumWeekend

How did they know my name


VocalBudgetTemple

I met Yoko's sister once... Oh Yes


VocalBudgetTemple

⮡ FreddieTogaStyle

and whom do you reccomend?


MaestroHappyParker

⮡ VocalBudgetTemple

that made me spit my drink out


AndreaHawaiiCompany

Wtf


DeclareHawaiiContact

"Art"


WatchTotemNinja

Where was Ike Turner when you needed him?

john lennonvfbyoko ono chuck berryrooned eet
