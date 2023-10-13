Israeli Air Force Massively Bombing Gaza at Night - 101223

They have been bombing non-stop. They're pretty good at bombing civilians. They've had years of practice.

Israel has told the UN and the people of Northern Gaza to evacuate (or be ethnically cleansed after) 24 hours.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense and the IDF notified the UN just before midnight local time to evacuate its staff and notify Palestinians living north of Wadi Gaza that they should evacuate to the southern part of the Gaza Strip in the next 24 hours, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric and another source with direct knowledge.

More than 1 million Palestinians live in this area. The message could be a signal that the Israeli military is preparing for an imminent ground operation.

UN Urges Israel to Call Off Evacuation Orders for Gaza



The United Nations has called on the Israeli military to rescind its order for 1.1 million people and UN staffers to evacuate northern Gaza within the next 24 hours.



A UN spokesperson told Sputnik (RUSSIAN MEDIA OUTLET) that Israel had issued a notice for individuals in Gaza to relocate to the south of the territory. The UN has stated that such an order would be impossible without causing “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

Tomorrow, US Secretary of Defense Austin, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the foreign ministers of Germany (Annalena Baerbock), Canada, Italy and the head of the European Parliament Robert Metsola will arrive in Israel as a sign of support - Israeli radio Kod.

