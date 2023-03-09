© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2awl3je5ff
3/8/2023 Miles Guo: The bribery case of American rapper Pras Michél is more exciting than a real Hollywood big movie; Mike Bloomberg, as Wang Qishans buddy, could have allowed this report published, it means a lot
#PrasMichél #SunLijun #cousinfromCCPChina #CCPinfiltration #americantraitor #WangQishan #Bloomberg
3/8/2023 文贵直播：说唱歌手普拉斯∙米歇尔受贿案比好莱坞大片还刺激，王岐山的哥们儿布隆伯格把这篇报道发布出来，意思很深啊。。。
#普拉斯米歇尔 #孙力军 #中共国表弟 #王岐山 #中共渗透 #卖美贼 #布隆伯格