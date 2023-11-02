“I Can’t Hear You My Dears“ - A Desperate Young Dad in Gaza - Listening for Sounds of Life - from His 4 Children Buried Somewhere, in the Rubble - Nov 2

“I can’t hear you my dears“ .. a Palestinian young man is seen searching for his children who were killed by the heavy Israeli bombardment in Braij refugee camp, southern Gaza city. 2.11.23





أب يبحث عن أطفاله الذي فقدهم في قصف الاحتلال على مخيم البريج جنوب مدينة غزة

I found later that he lost 4 children.



