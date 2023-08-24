© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 7th, 2017
Pastor Dean shares a prophetic word: "The Prodigal Revival." Don't miss this especially if you have children that walked with God in the past but have since walked away from Him. The Lord is going to get their attention in the days ahead because of praying parents and loved ones. God hears our cries for our offspring. This message will also reveal if you have a "prodigal heart."