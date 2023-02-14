BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Girl Miraculously Healed From Serious Brain Disease Attributed The Miracle To 33 Day Pope!
High Hopes
High Hopes
0 view • 02/14/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 12, 2023 #MotherandRefuge #miracles #2023

The Church is about to have four new blesseds, including Pope John Paul I.



On October 13, 2021 with the approval of Pope Francis, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, issued three decrees:


The first decree recognized a miracle through the intercession of the Servant of God John Paul I, colloquially known as Albino Luciano, Pope. He was born in 1912 and died on September 28, 1978, at the Vatican Apostolic Palace.


http://www.tinconggiao24h.com/2023/01/proclamation-of-miracle-of-pope-john.html?m=1


End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


(more links at source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebYOz5bmaB8

Keywords
healingchristianreligionmiraclecatholicpopeblessedseriousjohn paul ibrain disease
