© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(2024 New) Crab Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner，Wall-Climbing， Automatic Pool Cleaner，Pool Vacuum for Inground Pools
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 11 months ago
(2024 New) Crab Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner，Wall-Climbing， Automatic Pool Cleaner，Pool Vacuum for Inground Pools
About this item
- 【EFFORTLESS POOL CLEANING】This robotic pool cleaner uses 3D-Navi technology to efficiently collect debris for much more than 1.5 hours.
- 【Powerful Suction】Our pool cleaner equipment has 45000 Pa suction power and is also equipped with front and rear scrubbers for comprehensive cleaning. Better than other pool cleaner equipment.
- 【RELIABLE POOL CLEANER 】It gives audio & LED alert when turned on, or scrubbing dirt from floor and walls, or low battery.
- 【CORDLESS & EASY LIFT】Its lightweight design ensures it can be easily lifted out of the pool when auto-parked to the wall.
- 【REPLACEABLE BATTERY】The Crab cleaning robot has a unique battery design that is easy to replace and long-lasting.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.