Morning Manna - August 25, 2025 - Blessings, Legacy, and Integrity: Choosing the Path of Wisdom

In today's Morning Manna, we explore Proverbs 10:6-10, uncovering the rich contrasts between the way of the righteous and the way of the wicked. We discuss how God's blessings rest upon those who walk uprightly, how the memory of the just leaves a lasting impact, and how integrity brings security while deception leads to ruin. Through these verses, we're reminded that our choices shape our character, influence our reputation, and determine our eternal legacy. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart