Dr. Clint Steele: A recent study shows, taking 550 milligrams of magnesium can decrease the risk of dementia by up to 41%

Dr. Clint Steele: According to a recent study, taking 550 milligrams of magnesium can decrease the risk of dementia by up to 41%.
"They took 6,000 people... between the ages of 43 and 70. They gave one group 350 milligrams of magnesium. They gave the other group 550 milligrams of magnesium."
"What they found... was that the group that took 550 milligrams improved cognitive ability, improved memory, and... decreased risk of dementia by as much as 41%."
