💥 The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes using FAB-3000 and FAB-500 aerial bombs with the unified gliding and correction module and Kh-39 missiles.

🎯 In the depths of enemy defences, the following were destroyed: a temporary deployment area of the 15th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, a UAV command post of the AFU 153rd Separate Mechanised Brigade as well as a temporary deployment area of the AFU 3rd Heavy Mechanised Brigade near Mirnograd, Artyomovka, and Dvurechanskoye.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry