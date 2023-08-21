BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Tedros File – Will the Head of the WHO Become the Most Powerful Man in the World? | www.kla.tv/26784
Kla.TV - English
32 views • 08/21/2023

The “Tedros Files” relentlessly uncovers the criminal past of the acting WHO Director General and exposes him as a terrorist and serious criminal! Largely unno-ticed by the public, Tedros is now plotting his rise to be-come the most powerful man in the world through new, international treaties. Help stop his insidiously engi-neered international health dictatorship!

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26784


The following might also be of interest for you:

WHO Expert Explains Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty –
Interview with James Roguski www.kla.tv/26254

Document to redistribute: Top 10 reasons to oppose changing international HEALTH regulations [Doctors for Education flyer https://www.kla.tv/_downloads/download.klagemauer.tv/2023/who-flyerA5_en-GB.pdf]



▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

whobill gateshealthcare systemklaus schwabtedros adhanom ghebreyesus
