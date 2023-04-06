CHP Talks: Colin Craig—Survivors of Socialism

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
April 6, 2023: My special guest this week is Colin Craig, President of SecondStreet.org. Colin—a former staffer at Canadian Taxpayers Federation and a fighter for free enterprise, lower taxes, smaller government and more freedom—is managing a project for Second Street, called: Survivors of Socialism. He and his team are conducting interviews with Canadians who have escaped from communist and socialist countries where living conditions are harsh and freedoms—especially freedom of speech and movement—are severely restricted. In our discussion, we talk about some warning signs that Canada may be heading toward a socialist collapse of finances and freedoms. The goal of the Survivors of Socialism project is to educate Canadians with true stories from people who have experienced the devastating results of socialism firsthand.

To learn more about Colin and the Survivors of Socialism project, visit: https://secondstreet.org/socialism/

Their home page is: https://secondstreet.org


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

cropsfreedomworkrussiaeducationcommunismsocialismchinataxeschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorussrnational socialistsocialized medicineubicanadian taxpayersche guevaractfincentivechpcanadachp talkscolin craigtroy lanigansecond street
