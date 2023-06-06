Lever Action Rimfires - Henry 22LR vs Henry Varmint Express 17HMR Part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why a lever gun?
A truly ambidextrous manual action.
Perfectly mirrored operation and controls
All for Optimal use of concealment, cover and terrain
Fast cyclic rate for a manual action.
Thin, compact easily fits in a backpack or saddle scabbard even with an optic.
Less scary for the bleating, 2A illiterate public.
Extremely satisfying to operate.
Installing Cheek-Eez on the Marlin 45-70 Guide Gun
https://youtu.be/X2yxwrzpEh0
The Ambidextral Hunter
https://youtu.be/in1iduin-hg
AmbGun Lever Action Rimfire page
www.Ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/17hmr