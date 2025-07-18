BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza Drowns in Hunger! Hundreds are fighting for scraps of food, desperate to survive & feed their families
114 views • 2 months ago

Gaza drowns in hunger!

A new video from Palestinian social media accounts shows Gaza drowning in hunger. 

Hundreds are fighting for scraps of food, desperate to survive and feed their families.

Adding, vote on this today: : (

The House just rejected an amendment by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to cut $500 million in U.S. military aid to Israel.

Only six members of Congress voted in favor:

➡️ Marjorie Taylor Greene

➡️ Thomas Massie

➡️ Rashida Tlaib

➡️ Ilhan Omar

➡️ Summer Lee

➡️ Al Green

Everyone else voted to keep the aid flowing.

Adding Breaking: 

Syria and Israel have agreed on a ceasefire. Israel will allow Syrian government forces to enter As-Suwayda and stop the ongoing clashes with the Druze factions. The proposal is backed by Turkey and other regional actors.


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
