Pitiful Animal





July 29, 2023





A girl with a kind heart saved Doogi

Doogi was dumped by someone at a dump in Iksan

A small life was left in a box on a rainy day.

She was about two months old and was disabled from the moment she was found

Although I really wanted to take care of Doogi with my own hands, it was impossible

Taking care of a disabled dog was not easy.

So the girl who sent Doogi to me

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUaDcVo_c8I