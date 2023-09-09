9/09/2023 -- Large M6.9 earthquake in Morocco N. Africa -- M6.6 in Kermedecs + M5.2 in California

Seismic activity just went through the roof.





This update covers the large M6.9 (M7.0) in Morocco North Africa as well as the large M6.6 (M7.2) in the Kermedecs, and the M4.9 (M5.2) in California.

Notice that each earthquake has been downgraded to be the next magnitude DOWN ! hahahah A sad display of what I've been talking about for many years.





Deliberate downgrading of quakes to be the next magnitude down as a way to pad the numbers and "keep things low" in the record book.

Do you really believe its a 4.9 in California and M6.9 in Morocco ? LOL okaaaaay .. if you do believe in stuff like that.... I don't want to ruin Christmas for you guys, but I have some bad news about Santa Claus. :(





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





